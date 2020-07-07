All apartments in Bedford
804 Patti Drive
804 Patti Drive

804 Patti Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Patti Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom, two bath home in Bedford. Large open concept living area and beautiful updated kitchen with marble counter tops. Highly energy efficiency home with a tankless natural gas water heater, natural gas heat and cooking plus toilets that conserve water. HEB school district, Stonegate Elementary, Central Junior High and Bell High School. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Everyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the house must complete an application on our webpage.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Patti Drive have any available units?
804 Patti Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 804 Patti Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Patti Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Patti Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Patti Drive is pet friendly.
Does 804 Patti Drive offer parking?
No, 804 Patti Drive does not offer parking.
Does 804 Patti Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Patti Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Patti Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Patti Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Patti Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Patti Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Patti Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Patti Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Patti Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Patti Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

