Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3813 Mulberry Lane

3813 Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Mulberry Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! Completely updated and move-in ready! No carpet! Laminate wood floors throughout with tile in kitchen & baths. Recent updates include extended kitchen with granite breakfast bar, all new appliances, new custom cabinets all with convenient pull-out system. Updated baths with new cabinets, granite & tiled master shower in contemporary designer colors. Backyard features covered patio with extended stamped concrete patio. This home is sure to impress all! Great central location with easy access to airport, major highways and lots of new shopping & dining areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
3813 Mulberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Mulberry Lane have?
Some of 3813 Mulberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Mulberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Mulberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Mulberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3813 Mulberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Mulberry Lane offers parking.
Does 3813 Mulberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Mulberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Mulberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3813 Mulberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Mulberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3813 Mulberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Mulberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Mulberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

