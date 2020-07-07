3813 Mulberry Lane

Amenities

Wow! Completely updated and move-in ready! No carpet! Laminate wood floors throughout with tile in kitchen & baths. Recent updates include extended kitchen with granite breakfast bar, all new appliances, new custom cabinets all with convenient pull-out system. Updated baths with new cabinets, granite & tiled master shower in contemporary designer colors. Backyard features covered patio with extended stamped concrete patio. This home is sure to impress all! Great central location with easy access to airport, major highways and lots of new shopping & dining areas.