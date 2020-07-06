All apartments in Bedford
3737 Hackberry Lane

Location

3737 Hackberry Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,612 sqft home is located in Bedford, just minutes away from Stormie Jones Park! Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room provides lots of space and a brick fireplace. Master suite with attached bathroom. Great backyard with covered patio area, perfect for entertaining guests. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Hackberry Lane have any available units?
3737 Hackberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 3737 Hackberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Hackberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Hackberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Hackberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Hackberry Lane offer parking?
No, 3737 Hackberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Hackberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Hackberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Hackberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3737 Hackberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Hackberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3737 Hackberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Hackberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Hackberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3737 Hackberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3737 Hackberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

