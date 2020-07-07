All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:11 PM

3624 Harber Drive

3624 Harber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Harber Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 BR 2 BA near Brown Trail and Harwood.

Large yard on quiet street with covered back porch. Great for entertaining and for grilling. Large shed in backyard for storage. Extra storage room in garage. Separate laundry room. Master bedroom hidden in back with it's own access to the backyard. Large formal dining room. Refrigerator included. HEB School District.

$1750 mo. $1750 Security deposit. $20 per mo preventative maintenance fee. Pet deposit and rent as applicable. No dogs over 50 lbs. No smoking. $55 app fee for each occupant 18+ yrs.

See PMI Metroplex Properties Facebook page on your mobile device for 360 degree photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Harber Drive have any available units?
3624 Harber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Harber Drive have?
Some of 3624 Harber Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Harber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Harber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Harber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 Harber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3624 Harber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Harber Drive offers parking.
Does 3624 Harber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Harber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Harber Drive have a pool?
No, 3624 Harber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Harber Drive have accessible units?
No, 3624 Harber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Harber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 Harber Drive has units with dishwashers.

