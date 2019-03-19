All apartments in Bedford
341 James Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

341 James Lane

341 James Lane · No Longer Available
Location

341 James Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Single Story Home! Beautiful home on interior lot in quiet neighborhood! All new windows, new electrical, new HVAC, new flooring throughout, new granite countertops, new cooktop, new kitchen backsplash, fresh paint throughout, new sinks, and new fans and lights. Home features an open concept, split bedrooms, and a two car garage. Wonderful layout with open kitchen and neutral paint. Relax in the large grass backyard, enjoy the corner backyard deck or the patio with pergola cover. Close to schools, shopping and multiple highways. Owner is a licensed broker in the state of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 James Lane have any available units?
341 James Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 James Lane have?
Some of 341 James Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 James Lane currently offering any rent specials?
341 James Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 James Lane pet-friendly?
No, 341 James Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 341 James Lane offer parking?
Yes, 341 James Lane offers parking.
Does 341 James Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 James Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 James Lane have a pool?
No, 341 James Lane does not have a pool.
Does 341 James Lane have accessible units?
No, 341 James Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 341 James Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 James Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

