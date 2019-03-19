341 James Lane

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Single Story Home! Beautiful home on interior lot in quiet neighborhood! All new windows, new electrical, new HVAC, new flooring throughout, new granite countertops, new cooktop, new kitchen backsplash, fresh paint throughout, new sinks, and new fans and lights. Home features an open concept, split bedrooms, and a two car garage. Wonderful layout with open kitchen and neutral paint. Relax in the large grass backyard, enjoy the corner backyard deck or the patio with pergola cover. Close to schools, shopping and multiple highways. Owner is a licensed broker in the state of Texas.