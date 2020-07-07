All apartments in Bedford
3308 Ladera Drive

3308 Ladera Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Ladera Dr, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Tons of windows makes this home light, bright and airy! Open layout, two spacious family rooms, separate dining area, lovely kitchen with extra storage, island, built-in microwave and nice cabinetry. Nice sized 15x12 master suite with private bath has a large 9x6 walk-in closet and walk-in shower with extra vanity space. Roomy secondaries, angled walls, arched doorway, covered porch, open patio and so much more! Great location near parks, shopping, restaurants and DFW Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Ladera Drive have any available units?
3308 Ladera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Ladera Drive have?
Some of 3308 Ladera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Ladera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Ladera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Ladera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Ladera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3308 Ladera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Ladera Drive offers parking.
Does 3308 Ladera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Ladera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Ladera Drive have a pool?
No, 3308 Ladera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Ladera Drive have accessible units?
No, 3308 Ladera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Ladera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Ladera Drive has units with dishwashers.

