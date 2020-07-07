3308 Ladera Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Tons of windows makes this home light, bright and airy! Open layout, two spacious family rooms, separate dining area, lovely kitchen with extra storage, island, built-in microwave and nice cabinetry. Nice sized 15x12 master suite with private bath has a large 9x6 walk-in closet and walk-in shower with extra vanity space. Roomy secondaries, angled walls, arched doorway, covered porch, open patio and so much more! Great location near parks, shopping, restaurants and DFW Airport!