3133 Willow Bend Court

This spacious Bedford Home is perfect for all occasions. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath 2 car garage with a Grill and a Swimming POOL!. This will not last so come see it and grab it while you can! RENT: $2095.00/month, 2,043 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. No Pets allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click "find a rental" and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.