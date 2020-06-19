All apartments in Bedford
3133 Willow Bend Court
3133 Willow Bend Court

Location

3133 Willow Bend Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious Bedford Home is perfect for all occasions. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath 2 car garage with a Grill and a Swimming POOL!. This will not last so come see it and grab it while you can! RENT: $2095.00/month, 2,043 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. No Pets allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click &quot;find a rental&quot; and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 Willow Bend Court have any available units?
3133 Willow Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3133 Willow Bend Court have?
Some of 3133 Willow Bend Court's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3133 Willow Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
3133 Willow Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 Willow Bend Court pet-friendly?
No, 3133 Willow Bend Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3133 Willow Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 3133 Willow Bend Court offers parking.
Does 3133 Willow Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 Willow Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 Willow Bend Court have a pool?
Yes, 3133 Willow Bend Court has a pool.
Does 3133 Willow Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 3133 Willow Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 Willow Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 Willow Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.

