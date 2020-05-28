305 Oak Shadow Circle

Beautiful town home in a private community. New carpets and fresh paint! Three full baths and includes a refrigerator! Great location. Easy access to highways 121 and 183. Community pool and clubhouse. Two balconies with a private enclosed patio area. Two car garage with plenty of storage. Open living area with laminate wood floors. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Great community!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
