305 Oak Shadow Circle

Beautiful town home in a private community. New carpets and fresh paint! Three full baths and includes a refrigerator! Great location. Easy access to highways 121 and 183. Community pool and clubhouse. Two balconies with a private enclosed patio area. Two car garage with plenty of storage. Open living area with laminate wood floors. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Great community!