Bedford, TX
305 Oak Shadow Circle
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:07 AM

305 Oak Shadow Circle

305 Oak Shadows Circle · No Longer Available
Location

305 Oak Shadows Circle, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful town home in a private community. New carpets and fresh paint! Three full baths and includes a refrigerator! Great location. Easy access to highways 121 and 183. Community pool and clubhouse. Two balconies with a private enclosed patio area. Two car garage with plenty of storage. Open living area with laminate wood floors. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Great community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Oak Shadow Circle have any available units?
305 Oak Shadow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Oak Shadow Circle have?
Some of 305 Oak Shadow Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Oak Shadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
305 Oak Shadow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Oak Shadow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 305 Oak Shadow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 305 Oak Shadow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 305 Oak Shadow Circle offers parking.
Does 305 Oak Shadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Oak Shadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Oak Shadow Circle have a pool?
Yes, 305 Oak Shadow Circle has a pool.
Does 305 Oak Shadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 305 Oak Shadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Oak Shadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Oak Shadow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

