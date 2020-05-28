3010 Carolyn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Great Townhome! Great mid-cities location! This cute townhome has two (2) bedrooms located in the Mid-Cities area is conveniently located near DFW Int'l Airport, shopping and restaurants! Each bedroom, located on the second floor, has its own full bath! There's even has a bonus room with closet and half-bath downstairs that can be used as an office, workout room; neutral carpet & vinyl plank flooring; cozy fireplace; skylights located in dining and living areas; fenced backyard with new wood patio deck; two car garage with openers.