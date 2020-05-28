All apartments in Bedford
Bedford, TX
3010 Carolyn Court
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:24 AM

3010 Carolyn Court

3010 Carolyn Court · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Carolyn Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Great Townhome! Great mid-cities location! This cute townhome has two (2) bedrooms located in the Mid-Cities area is conveniently located near DFW Int'l Airport, shopping and restaurants! Each bedroom, located on the second floor, has its own full bath! There's even has a bonus room with closet and half-bath downstairs that can be used as an office, workout room; neutral carpet & vinyl plank flooring; cozy fireplace; skylights located in dining and living areas; fenced backyard with new wood patio deck; two car garage with openers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Carolyn Court have any available units?
3010 Carolyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Carolyn Court have?
Some of 3010 Carolyn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Carolyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Carolyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Carolyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Carolyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3010 Carolyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Carolyn Court offers parking.
Does 3010 Carolyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Carolyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Carolyn Court have a pool?
No, 3010 Carolyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Carolyn Court have accessible units?
No, 3010 Carolyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Carolyn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Carolyn Court has units with dishwashers.

