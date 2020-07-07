2920 Spring Oaks Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Charming one story in the heart of Bedford with a flexible and spacious floorplan. The fireplace welcomes you into the first living area, then head into the kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space, built in microwave and Refrigerator! The 2nd living area would make for a great game room with updated bar. Large fenced in backyard would be great for entertaining. Great location on a cul-de-sac in the HEB school district! Enjoy an easy commute to DFW & close to restaurants, schools & shopping. Hurry and come see this charming home before it's gone!