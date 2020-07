Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW, NO ONE LIVED THERE!!! Beazer Homes Hamilton floor plan in the community of Valencia on the Lake. Stunning curb appeal, this two-story home features wood floors, 4 beds, 3.5 baths, plus study, dining room, game room, covered porch and patio, and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator and washer dryer, white cabinets, an oversized island and plenty of entertaining space.