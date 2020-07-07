All apartments in Bedford
1705 Vicksburg Drive

1705 Vicksburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Vicksburg Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Conveniently located in the heart of the mid-cities, just minutes from DFW with easy access to Highways 183, 121, and 360.

House is currently occupied, estimating availability on Sept 1.

3BR 2BA. As you walk in the front door you are invited by the open living room with warm wood paneling and brick gas fireplace with shelving for your mementos. Laundry room with washer dryer hookups inside. Covered back porch. Refrigerator included. 2-car garage.

See full rental criteria on my website.

$1550 Deposit. $1550 mo. Pet deposit fee $300 per pet. Pet rent as applicable. $55 application fee per tenant 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Vicksburg Drive have any available units?
1705 Vicksburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Vicksburg Drive have?
Some of 1705 Vicksburg Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Vicksburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Vicksburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Vicksburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Vicksburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Vicksburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Vicksburg Drive offers parking.
Does 1705 Vicksburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Vicksburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Vicksburg Drive have a pool?
No, 1705 Vicksburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Vicksburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Vicksburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Vicksburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Vicksburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

