1300 Shady Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access

$300 Off First Full Month!

Security deposit requirement: $250

Amenities: 2 Newly renovated pools, 2 dog parks, 2 outdoor kitchens with propane grills, new fitness center with flat-screen t.vs. Wi-fi at the resident clubroom and both pools. Located next to Bedford Boys Ranch.

Faux-wood flooring in kitchen and baths, faux-granite countertops, two-tone paint, accent walls available, washer and dryer in every apartment home, fireplace in select units, nickel hardware in select units, upgraded ceiling fans in select units, and 2-inch blinds. Select units have stainless steel applilances.