1300 Shady Ln
1300 Shady Ln

1300 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Shady Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
$300 Off First Full Month!
Security deposit requirement: $250
Amenities: 2 Newly renovated pools, 2 dog parks, 2 outdoor kitchens with propane grills, new fitness center with flat-screen t.vs. Wi-fi at the resident clubroom and both pools. Located next to Bedford Boys Ranch.
Faux-wood flooring in kitchen and baths, faux-granite countertops, two-tone paint, accent walls available, washer and dryer in every apartment home, fireplace in select units, nickel hardware in select units, upgraded ceiling fans in select units, and 2-inch blinds. Select units have stainless steel applilances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Shady Ln have any available units?
1300 Shady Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Shady Ln have?
Some of 1300 Shady Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Shady Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Shady Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Shady Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Shady Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Shady Ln offer parking?
No, 1300 Shady Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Shady Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Shady Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Shady Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Shady Ln has a pool.
Does 1300 Shady Ln have accessible units?
No, 1300 Shady Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Shady Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Shady Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

