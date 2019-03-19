All apartments in Bedford
Last updated November 29 2019

1200 Wade Drive

1200 Wade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Wade Drive, Bedford, TX 76022
Kelmont Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Full baths, 2 living areas, huge open kitchen. 2 garages with openers plus a carport. Tiled showers, granite counters and vessel sinks! 2 sided fireplace. Gorgeous open kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and tile backsplash. Stainless and black appliances. Laminate flooring in living and carpet in bedrooms. Fresh paint and fixtures. 2 large living areas. Separate utility off kitchen with extra storage space. 650 minimum credit score. All adults must complete application ith Transunion Smartmove who will run criminal, eviction and credit check LL will require check stub for income verification. Income to rent ration 3:1. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Rent must be paid by Zelle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Wade Drive have any available units?
1200 Wade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Wade Drive have?
Some of 1200 Wade Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Wade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Wade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Wade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Wade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Wade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Wade Drive offers parking.
Does 1200 Wade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Wade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Wade Drive have a pool?
No, 1200 Wade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Wade Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Wade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Wade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Wade Drive has units with dishwashers.

