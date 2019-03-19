1200 Wade Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Full baths, 2 living areas, huge open kitchen. 2 garages with openers plus a carport. Tiled showers, granite counters and vessel sinks! 2 sided fireplace. Gorgeous open kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and tile backsplash. Stainless and black appliances. Laminate flooring in living and carpet in bedrooms. Fresh paint and fixtures. 2 large living areas. Separate utility off kitchen with extra storage space. 650 minimum credit score. All adults must complete application ith Transunion Smartmove who will run criminal, eviction and credit check LL will require check stub for income verification. Income to rent ration 3:1. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Rent must be paid by Zelle.