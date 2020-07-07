1004 Woodland Drive

Amenities

Lots of space in this 2000+ square foot 3-2-2 sitting on a BIG lot with a forest of trees. Comfortable den with gas-log fireplace, large formal dining with built-in hutch, hardwood floors, updated efficient HVAC and water heater. Clean and well maintained! New carpet & fresh paint since last tenant move-out. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. Absolutely no smoking on the property. $ 50 per month discount for a 2-year lease. Use TAR lease application in documents, application fee is $ 40 paid to MySmartMove online. See documents for leasing criteria and instructions. Credit below 600 need not inquire, landlord does not accept Section 8. Owner-Agent.