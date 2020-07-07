All apartments in Bedford
1004 Woodland Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:08 AM

1004 Woodland Drive

1004 Woodland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Woodland Dr, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lots of space in this 2000+ square foot 3-2-2 sitting on a BIG lot with a forest of trees. Comfortable den with gas-log fireplace, large formal dining with built-in hutch, hardwood floors, updated efficient HVAC and water heater. Clean and well maintained! New carpet & fresh paint since last tenant move-out. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. Absolutely no smoking on the property. $ 50 per month discount for a 2-year lease. Use TAR lease application in documents, application fee is $ 40 paid to MySmartMove online. See documents for leasing criteria and instructions. Credit below 600 need not inquire, landlord does not accept Section 8. Owner-Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

