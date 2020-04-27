All apartments in Beaumont
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 AM

5245 Concord Road

5245 Concord Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5245 Concord Road, Beaumont, TX 77708
Pine Cone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large Living Room, Central Heat and Air. Conveniently Located near Target and Parkdale Mall. New street on west side and sidewalk. Quiet for someone or family wanting to rent a home prior to becoming a homeowner. Contact James Owner/Broker/Investor - Property Manager for additional details and to view. ( Owner/Broker Making Repairs and Updating...no viewing interior until after December 1, 2018. Sorry for the delay) This house is now furnished with Refrigerator,Gas Stove, Gas Dryer, Washing Machine, (Dishwasher first quarter 2019) Deposit is $1000 and your income needs to be verified by last 3 months of check stubs or deposit slips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 Concord Road have any available units?
5245 Concord Road has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5245 Concord Road have?
Some of 5245 Concord Road's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Concord Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Concord Road pet-friendly?
No, 5245 Concord Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaumont.
Does 5245 Concord Road offer parking?
No, 5245 Concord Road does not offer parking.
Does 5245 Concord Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 Concord Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Concord Road have a pool?
No, 5245 Concord Road does not have a pool.
Does 5245 Concord Road have accessible units?
No, 5245 Concord Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Concord Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5245 Concord Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5245 Concord Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5245 Concord Road has units with air conditioning.
