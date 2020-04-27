5245 Concord Road

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning furnished range refrigerator

Large Living Room, Central Heat and Air. Conveniently Located near Target and Parkdale Mall. New street on west side and sidewalk. Quiet for someone or family wanting to rent a home prior to becoming a homeowner. Contact James Owner/Broker/Investor - Property Manager for additional details and to view. ( Owner/Broker Making Repairs and Updating...no viewing interior until after December 1, 2018. Sorry for the delay) This house is now furnished with Refrigerator,Gas Stove, Gas Dryer, Washing Machine, (Dishwasher first quarter 2019) Deposit is $1000 and your income needs to be verified by last 3 months of check stubs or deposit slips.