moss bluff
77 Apartments for rent in Moss Bluff, LA📍
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
909 Green Rd
909 Green Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Moss Bluff 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a dead end street. Features gas stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, and two car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
239 North Perkins Ferr
239 North Perkins Ferry Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
3 bedroom 2 baths set up in quiet Pin Oak Community. Asphalt roads and covered parking. Quiet and close to everything. 15 mins to industry 1 min to Moss Bluff. Washing and Dryer hook up in the unit. all bills paid for 1100.00iP
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Tupelo Ln
308 Tupelo Lane, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2509 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Moss Bluff with 2 living areas, vaulted ceiling in the den with fireplace. Home has nice size yard that is fenced and has outside storage. Pets are allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Results within 1 mile of Moss Bluff
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3155 Hwy 3059
3155 Highway 3059, Calcasieu County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
$850/month $795 deposit includes water - Property Id: 142066 $850/month $795 deposit. 2 bedroom with den (that can be used as a 3rd bedroom), living room, full kitchen and 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1890 Poeyfarre Rd
1890 Poeyfarre Rd, Calcasieu County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1906 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home located in Orleans Run Subdivision in Moss Bluff. Home features an electric fire place, two car garage, and ample living space for your family. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Moss Bluff
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
34 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$811
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
4 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
28 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2100 Jones St
2100 Jones Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home has plenty of living space and it is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
904 Shafer St
904 Shafer Street, Westlake, LA
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available June, 2019. Property offers a 500 sq ft store front with a private office, full bath and kitchenette. Along with a 1,300 sq ft warehouse. Warehouse is accessible from the office as well as two full size electric roll up doors.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1616 California St
1616 California Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Single family home with three bedrooms and one bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
738 Kirkman St
738 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3320 sqft
Beautiful, historical home in the garden district. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful wood-work, high ceilings, pocket doors, and balcony. Master suite downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
520 E Lagrange Street - 4
520 E Lagrange St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
A 1/1 apartment near Mcneese. Rent is $699 with water, sewer and trash paid. All that needs to be paid is rent and electricity! Deposit is $600 and the application fee is $45. Apartment is approx.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2614 Dietz St
2614 Dietz Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1310 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home has hardwood floors, gas stove and stainless side by side fridge. Fenced backyard and storage building .
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3703 Common Street - 11
3703 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1010 sqft
3703 Common St.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2306 12th St
2306 12th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1390 sqft
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN**Bring your design ideas to this single-story home located in Oak Park. Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,300 Down and $895/mo, you can start on the path to homeownership.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3005 Common Street - 1
3005 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$1,600
869 sqft
Charming office space for lease right in the cultural arts district! Hardwood floors, and great curb appeal. Waiting area or work space, two offices that could be used for multiple desks, kitchen with room for dining/conference.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
314 Peake Street - Unit 4
314 Peake St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1184 sqft
Beautiful brand new two-story townhouse located in downtown Lake Charles. This townhome features the kitchen, dining, living room, utility, half bath and walk in pantry downstairs and two bedrooms with walk in closets and a full bath upstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Happy Lane
1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Moss Bluff area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moss Bluff from include Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Orange, Groves, and Prien.