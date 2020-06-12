Apartment List
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Baytown, TX

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
2 Units Available
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1002 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Baytown. Also close to Willow Creek Shopping Center and Pirates Bay Waterpark. Each apartment boasts a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
24 Units Available
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
952 sqft
Nine-foot high ceilings, custom-made cabinets, tropical-style swimming pools, cappuccino bar and high-end fitness center. Conveniently close to the restaurant belt of Garth Road. The 330 spur and I-10 are just a short drive away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
19 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$910
880 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
41 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
86 Units Available
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$917
815 sqft
Overlooking Cedar Bayou and within easy reach of SH-146. Modern 1-3 bedroom homes with faux-wood flooring and walk-in closets. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many community facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
60 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1213 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
Luxurious in-unit amenities include balcony, dual entry, and washer dryer hookup. Community offers pool, communal laundry, and playground. Located steps from restaurants like the Burger Barn and shops like Walgreens and Best Buy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
65 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
887 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
91 Units Available
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
906 sqft
Welcoming community located off Highway 146 and near Mont Belvieu City Park. Apartments boast walk-in closets, kitchen appliances, and a private patio or balcony. Property offers on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Last updated March 3 at 09:39pm
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
893 sqft
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
Results within 5 miles of Baytown
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Last updated June 12 at 06:47am
23 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Results within 10 miles of Baytown
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
1130 sqft
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
13 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1037 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riviera East
5 Units Available
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$912
873 sqft
High-end features abound at these apartments. Gazebos, pool, expansive closets and lush landscaping create a welcoming community. Close to Houston's best restaurants and shopping between I-10, U.S. 90 and Sam Houston Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
26 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.

June 2020 Baytown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baytown Rent Report. Baytown rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baytown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Baytown rents increased moderately over the past month

Baytown rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baytown stand at $876 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,072 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Baytown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Baytown throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Baytown rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Baytown has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Baytown is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Baytown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,072 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Baytown.
    • While rents in Baytown remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baytown than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Baytown.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

