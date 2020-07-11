14 Apartments for rent in Baytown, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Baytown apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
8 Units Available
The Reserve on Garth
3700 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Between I-10 and TX 146 in Baytown, Texas, this pet-friendly community features 1-3 bedroom apartments. Offers hardwood floors, W/D hookup, and patio/balcony. Property also has volleyball court, media room, and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
56 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
20 Units Available
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot high ceilings, custom-made cabinets, tropical-style swimming pools, cappuccino bar and high-end fitness center. Conveniently close to the restaurant belt of Garth Road. The 330 spur and I-10 are just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
19 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
2900 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1125 sqft
Ideally situated just off Highway 330 and near Willow Creek Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents' portal for online rent payments and maintenance requests.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:39pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
893 sqft
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!
Results within 5 miles of Baytown
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
26 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Results within 10 miles of Baytown
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
44 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
13 Units Available
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1278 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartments & Townhomes. Our one, two and three bedroom townhome apartments in Pasadena, TX, offer a cozy feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
2 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Baytown, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Baytown apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Baytown apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

