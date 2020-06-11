All apartments in Baytown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

99 At Southwinds

2100 Kilgore Parkway · (832) 669-6733
Location

2100 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX 77523

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1301 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2304 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 2305 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 2303 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 99 At Southwinds.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
courtyard
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Come visit Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments and find your new home today! Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments offers upscale one and two bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, generous storage space, and an open design that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home! Select units also offer wood-inspired flooring throughout.

Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments offers many luxury amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center with cycling and yoga rooms, spend time with your furry friend at our on-site dog park, or take a dip in the resort-style pool. Our upscale clubhouse features a WiFi lounge, billiards room, and coffee bar. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months (3-5 months: $100 up charge monthly)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Sure Deposit, $131.25/$175
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $131.25
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit - some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 At Southwinds have any available units?
99 At Southwinds has 15 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 At Southwinds have?
Some of 99 At Southwinds's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 At Southwinds currently offering any rent specials?
99 At Southwinds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 At Southwinds pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 At Southwinds is pet friendly.
Does 99 At Southwinds offer parking?
Yes, 99 At Southwinds offers parking.
Does 99 At Southwinds have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 At Southwinds does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 At Southwinds have a pool?
Yes, 99 At Southwinds has a pool.
Does 99 At Southwinds have accessible units?
Yes, 99 At Southwinds has accessible units.
Does 99 At Southwinds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 At Southwinds has units with dishwashers.
