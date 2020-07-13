Stone Brook Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Maintaining an inviting feel, yet close to several desirable attractions, Stone Brook features the best luxury apartments in Baytown, TX. Whatever your desired amenity, floor plan feature or neighborhood point of interest, you’ll find it in our Baytown apartments. The floor plans in our Baytown Texas apartments feature one-bedroom apartment, two-bedroom apartment and three-bedroom apartment options—all with spectacular amenities.Choose a floor plan with your desired configuration (one or two bathrooms) and enjoy granite countertops, attractive backsplashes, beautiful ceiling fans, washer and dryer connections and stunning wood flooring in some units. You can also count on clean lines, rich finishes and modern, sophisticated palettes defining the voluminous space of each apartment for rent that we offer.Other amenities of our luxury apartment complex include two resort-style pools (which are open all year long), a 24/7 fitness center, covered parking, complimentary clubhouse, poolside WiFi access, available garages, an outdoor lounge/kitchen and more. If you have children, you’ll also be happy to know that we have a playground in our community. Finally, we offer on-site maintenance and on-site management, ensuring you get a quick response for any issues, questions or calls.As for the neighborhood, Stone Brook is located in beautiful Baytown, Texas. Located 26 miles east of Downtown Houston, Baytown sits right by the Trinity Bay and its iconic attractions like Morgan’s Point, Fort Anahuac Park and the Baytown Nature Center. But those aren’t the only neighborhood points of interest. You’ll find dozens of other parks and nature areas (e.g. West Fork of Goose Creek Park, Walker Park, Allenbrook Park, Newcastle Park, etc.), as well as restaurants, shopping centers, libraries, stadiums, schools and much more. There’s a decidedly seaside-inspired feel in Baytown that you’ll love. We’re also a short drive from Houston, which is well-known for its world-class dining, entertaining professional sports and variety of things to do.You’ll be right at home in our luxurious apartment community, however. In addition to the playground mentioned above, we have a dog park and are proud to offer pet-friendly apartments. We accept a variety of cat and dog breeds (call for details) and encourage you to get to know your neighbors as you play with your children or pets outside.