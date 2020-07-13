All apartments in Baytown
Stone Brook Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Stone Brook Apartments

619 Rollingbrook St · (281) 609-7320
Location

619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX 77521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 2703 · Avail. Jul 21

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 2509 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 23+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stone Brook Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Maintaining an inviting feel, yet close to several desirable attractions, Stone Brook features the best luxury apartments in Baytown, TX. Whatever your desired amenity, floor plan feature or neighborhood point of interest, you’ll find it in our Baytown apartments. The floor plans in our Baytown Texas apartments feature one-bedroom apartment, two-bedroom apartment and three-bedroom apartment options—all with spectacular amenities.Choose a floor plan with your desired configuration (one or two bathrooms) and enjoy granite countertops, attractive backsplashes, beautiful ceiling fans, washer and dryer connections and stunning wood flooring in some units. You can also count on clean lines, rich finishes and modern, sophisticated palettes defining the voluminous space of each apartment for rent that we offer.Other amenities of our luxury apartment complex include two resort-style pools (which are open all year long), a 24/7 fitness center, covered parking, complimentary clubhouse, poolside WiFi access, available garages, an outdoor lounge/kitchen and more. If you have children, you’ll also be happy to know that we have a playground in our community. Finally, we offer on-site maintenance and on-site management, ensuring you get a quick response for any issues, questions or calls.As for the neighborhood, Stone Brook is located in beautiful Baytown, Texas. Located 26 miles east of Downtown Houston, Baytown sits right by the Trinity Bay and its iconic attractions like Morgan’s Point, Fort Anahuac Park and the Baytown Nature Center. But those aren’t the only neighborhood points of interest. You’ll find dozens of other parks and nature areas (e.g. West Fork of Goose Creek Park, Walker Park, Allenbrook Park, Newcastle Park, etc.), as well as restaurants, shopping centers, libraries, stadiums, schools and much more. There’s a decidedly seaside-inspired feel in Baytown that you’ll love. We’re also a short drive from Houston, which is well-known for its world-class dining, entertaining professional sports and variety of things to do.You’ll be right at home in our luxurious apartment community, however. In addition to the playground mentioned above, we have a dog park and are proud to offer pet-friendly apartments. We accept a variety of cat and dog breeds (call for details) and encourage you to get to know your neighbors as you play with your children or pets outside.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $250 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Carport / Garage. Other, assigned. Detached Garages Carports Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Small/ Large Storages Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stone Brook Apartments have any available units?
Stone Brook Apartments has 67 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does Stone Brook Apartments have?
Some of Stone Brook Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stone Brook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stone Brook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stone Brook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stone Brook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stone Brook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stone Brook Apartments offers parking.
Does Stone Brook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stone Brook Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stone Brook Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stone Brook Apartments has a pool.
Does Stone Brook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stone Brook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stone Brook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Stone Brook Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
