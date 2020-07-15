All apartments in Bastrop County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:14 AM

106 Ponderosa Street

106 Ponderosa Street · (512) 332-0513
Location

106 Ponderosa Street, Bastrop County, TX 78602

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Ponderosa Street · Avail. now

$1,400

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2625 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
106 Ponderosa Street Available 04/10/20 Large 5 bedroom home on Huge Corner Lot - NO SHOWINGS BEFORE JANUARY 1ST - Large home on large with fenced backyard near North Shore Lake Bastrop. Home has 5 large bedrooms with the master bedroom downstairs. Lots of space in this home and not too far from shopping or schools. This won't last long at this price. Max of 2 animals with non-refundable pet fee... $300 for the first and $100 for the second. Breed restrictions apply.

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE1937164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Ponderosa Street have any available units?
106 Ponderosa Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 106 Ponderosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Ponderosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Ponderosa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Ponderosa Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 Ponderosa Street offer parking?
No, 106 Ponderosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 Ponderosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Ponderosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Ponderosa Street have a pool?
No, 106 Ponderosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Ponderosa Street have accessible units?
Yes, 106 Ponderosa Street has accessible units.
Does 106 Ponderosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Ponderosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Ponderosa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Ponderosa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
