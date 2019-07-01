2720 Barton Creek Blvd

Amenities

Working with me



Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.



Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.



___________________________ The Taj Majal. The Eifel Tower. The Great Wall of China. Buckingham Palace. Franklin Barbecue. All great human achievements of the most spectacular order. And now.this luxury Southwest Austin apartment. With it's resplendent luxuries, swanky pools, top of the line technology stuff, this apartment threatens to overshadow the world's other great works with it's brilliant radiance. Soon your apartment will be overrun by adoring tourists from far reaching parts of the earth (and maybe other planets, why not?)



Apartment Amenities



Magnificent Hill Country Views



Luxury Gated Community



Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Hot tub and Cabanas



24-hour Fitness Center



Attached Garages



Executive Business Center with WiFi



Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills



Unique Clubhouse with Coffee Bar



On-site walking trails



On-site Bark Park with Agility Course



Community Amenities



Swimming Pool With Cabanas



Outdoor BBQ & Fire Pit Area



Updated Fitness Center With Cardio & Spin Room



New Outdoor Kitchen



Starbucks Coffee Bar



Dog Park



Outdoor Lounge Area



Garages & Carports



Resident Garden



Tot Lot



Clothes Care Center



Door-to-Door Valet Trash Pickup



