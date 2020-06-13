/
barton creek
154 Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX
$
East Oak Hill
63 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
$
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.
1 Unit Available
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD
2716 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury near the greenbelt in this stunningly beautiful community. These apartment homes are offered in one, two, or three bedrooms which are all designed with spacious floor plans.
1 Unit Available
1704 Barton Creek BLVD
1704 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
7558 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1704 Barton Creek BLVD in Barton Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
East Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,250
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
$
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
West Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2939 sqft
5712 Medicine Creek Dr Available 07/08/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7601 Rialto Blvd
7601 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
$1200, 2bd/2bth, Lantana Hill Apartments (7601 Rialto Blvd Austin TX 78735) First, short term Lease or can be extended to a year This charming apartment which includes granite counters, new carpet, new appliances, and new cabinets.
1 Unit Available
7624 TECOMA CIRCLE
7624 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,480
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for the perfect blend between a tranquil and city lifestyle? Look right here. Enjoy beautiful Hill Country views and the Austin skyline views. Enjoy a morning walk on the Barton Creek greenbelt or a cup of coffee on your spacious balcony.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7701 Rialto BLVD
7701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7800 Meloncon CV
7800 Meloncon Cove, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3837 sqft
Please contact tenant to show-1 hour notice required. Beautiful 5 BR, 3.5 BA home in great condition. 3837 SF. 2 living and 2 dining areas with hardwood flooring and lots of light. Granite counters in open kitchen.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7800 Southwest PKWY
7800 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1916 sqft
Known for Mediterranean styling & unique architectural touches, Escondera is a luxury gated community located just minutes from downtown, as well as top golf courses, area lakes & premier shopping.
1 Unit Available
7622 Tecoma Circle 124470
7622 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
1Bd | Upscale Community | Barton Creek Habitat - Property Id: 105620 ** 1 Month FREE rent for 13+ Month Leases ** This luxurious, gated community is surrounded by the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve.
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798
8816 Travis Hills Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
950 sqft
Oak Hill | Treetop View | $1239 | LRG 1BD 950 sqft - Property Id: 103750 This gated community was built in 2005. It offers an ideal mix of elegant Hill Country living and modern convenience. Inviting interiors with complete attention to detail.
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
$
28 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
East Oak Hill
34 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
10 Units Available
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1367 sqft
Convenient Sunset Valley Nature Area and other parkland. One- to three-bedroom units include available in-home laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Sports courts, gym, pool and yoga.
$
Barton Hills
109 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,043
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
The average rent price for Barton Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
Some of the colleges located in the Barton Creek area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Barton Creek from include San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, and Pflugerville.
