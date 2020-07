Amenities

dishwasher garage bathtub

Beautiful house in Balch Springs ready for move in. Open floor plan, formal dining and living area combined. Breakfast bar opened to breakfast dining area spacious family room. Master bedroom split from the rest of the bedrooms. Has garden tub, separate shower, double sink. Spacious master bedroom has a door leading to spacious living area. House is close to highways, schools and shopping centers. No section 8 or any other vouchers.

Application is $45 per person 18 years and older.