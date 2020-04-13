All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 12813 Dove Field Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
12813 Dove Field Lane
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

12813 Dove Field Lane

12813 Dove Field Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12813 Dove Field Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in great area, move-in ready, no section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12813 Dove Field Lane have any available units?
12813 Dove Field Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 12813 Dove Field Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12813 Dove Field Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12813 Dove Field Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12813 Dove Field Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 12813 Dove Field Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12813 Dove Field Lane offers parking.
Does 12813 Dove Field Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12813 Dove Field Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12813 Dove Field Lane have a pool?
No, 12813 Dove Field Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12813 Dove Field Lane have accessible units?
No, 12813 Dove Field Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12813 Dove Field Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12813 Dove Field Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12813 Dove Field Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12813 Dove Field Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District