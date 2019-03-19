12515 Wildwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super charming & cozy newly updated 3bd, 1ba home conveniently located mins from Hwy 635. Freshly painted inside and out! NO CARPET! Brand new luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring throughout living room and all 3 bedrooms! Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and brand new marble look tile flooring in bath. White subway tile soars right up to ceiling in bath tub surround area and also in kitchen.New counter tops, sink and faucet. HUGE fenced in backyard with lots of shade trees! New 2 inch blinds throughout. Don't miss out on this cute one! No broken leases,evictions or bankruptcies. Must have $3300 month income minimum. Listing agent is owner of this property.