Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12515 Wildwood Lane

12515 Wildwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12515 Wildwood Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super charming & cozy newly updated 3bd, 1ba home conveniently located mins from Hwy 635. Freshly painted inside and out! NO CARPET! Brand new luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring throughout living room and all 3 bedrooms! Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and brand new marble look tile flooring in bath. White subway tile soars right up to ceiling in bath tub surround area and also in kitchen.New counter tops, sink and faucet. HUGE fenced in backyard with lots of shade trees! New 2 inch blinds throughout. Don't miss out on this cute one! No broken leases,evictions or bankruptcies. Must have $3300 month income minimum. Listing agent is owner of this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
12515 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 12515 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 12515 Wildwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12515 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12515 Wildwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 12515 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12515 Wildwood Lane offers parking.
Does 12515 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
No, 12515 Wildwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12515 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 12515 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12515 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 Wildwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 Wildwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

