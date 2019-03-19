All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11810 Manon Drive

11810 Manon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11810 Manon Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This pet-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs is 1,300 square feet and has been updated with fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, new windows, central heat/air and ceiling fans! Enjoy perks including a bonus room to be used an an office or play room, and a large fenced-in backyard for outdoor entertainment. For those who take public transportation, the home is just down the street from the bus line. It's also within walking distance of Floyd Elementary School and Ludeke Park, home to the Balch Springs Water Play Park! Minutes from shopping, dining and grocery stores along Lake June, and less than 1 mile from 635.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11810 Manon Drive have any available units?
11810 Manon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 11810 Manon Drive have?
Some of 11810 Manon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11810 Manon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11810 Manon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11810 Manon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11810 Manon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11810 Manon Drive offer parking?
No, 11810 Manon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11810 Manon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11810 Manon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11810 Manon Drive have a pool?
No, 11810 Manon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11810 Manon Drive have accessible units?
No, 11810 Manon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11810 Manon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11810 Manon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11810 Manon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11810 Manon Drive has units with air conditioning.

