11810 Manon Drive

This pet-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs is 1,300 square feet and has been updated with fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, new windows, central heat/air and ceiling fans! Enjoy perks including a bonus room to be used an an office or play room, and a large fenced-in backyard for outdoor entertainment. For those who take public transportation, the home is just down the street from the bus line. It's also within walking distance of Floyd Elementary School and Ludeke Park, home to the Balch Springs Water Play Park! Minutes from shopping, dining and grocery stores along Lake June, and less than 1 mile from 635.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



