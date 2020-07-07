All apartments in Azle
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

797 Jarvis Lane

797 Jarvis Ln · No Longer Available
Location

797 Jarvis Ln, Azle, TX 76020
Old Cobweb Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Awesome 4 bedroom 2 bath family home. Across the street from Azle Jr. High School. Beautiful neighborhood.
Over-sized spacious laundry room with custom made cabinets. Huge landscaped yard. Available for immediate move in. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 Jarvis Lane have any available units?
797 Jarvis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 797 Jarvis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
797 Jarvis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Jarvis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 797 Jarvis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 797 Jarvis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 797 Jarvis Lane offers parking.
Does 797 Jarvis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 Jarvis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Jarvis Lane have a pool?
No, 797 Jarvis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 797 Jarvis Lane have accessible units?
No, 797 Jarvis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 797 Jarvis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 797 Jarvis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 797 Jarvis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 797 Jarvis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

