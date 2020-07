Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Property available 12-18-19. Great 3-2-2 in Azle! Open concept, concrete floors, crown molding, split bedroom floor plan and more! Large living area with lots of natural light, casual dining, open kitchen with center island, nice sized master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Large backyard with open patio, great for kids and pets! Near parks, schools, lakes and the Ft. Worth Nature Center! 1 small DOG under 30 lbs. only - NO CATS.