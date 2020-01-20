All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 712 Wood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
712 Wood Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 Wood Ln

712 Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

712 Wood Lane, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in 76020 - Great home in a established neighborhood. Enjoy country living with easy access to everything, shopping, dining, schools, entertainment, etc.. Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with many upgrades. Gorgeous fireplace that is the center of large living area. Split bedrooms w large master. Fresh paint inside and wonderful covered back patio to relax on with huge fenced backyard which sets on 1/3 of an acre. Ideal for entertaining. Must see to appreciate.

Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. Small pets only if any. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted. Priority given for a 2 year lease.

(RLNE4303853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Wood Ln have any available units?
712 Wood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 712 Wood Ln have?
Some of 712 Wood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Wood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
712 Wood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Wood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Wood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 712 Wood Ln offer parking?
No, 712 Wood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 712 Wood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Wood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Wood Ln have a pool?
No, 712 Wood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 712 Wood Ln have accessible units?
No, 712 Wood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Wood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Wood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Wood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Wood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College