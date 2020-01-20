712 Wood Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in 76020 - Great home in a established neighborhood. Enjoy country living with easy access to everything, shopping, dining, schools, entertainment, etc.. Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with many upgrades. Gorgeous fireplace that is the center of large living area. Split bedrooms w large master. Fresh paint inside and wonderful covered back patio to relax on with huge fenced backyard which sets on 1/3 of an acre. Ideal for entertaining. Must see to appreciate.



Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. Small pets only if any. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted. Priority given for a 2 year lease.



(RLNE4303853)