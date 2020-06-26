Back on the market. Spacious duplex within minutes to the park or lake. Move-in ready. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen to open to the breakfast area. All bedroom are good size with nice closet space and have new carpet. Fenced yard. Great floor plan. Lots of natural light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 Stribling Circle have any available units?
712 Stribling Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 712 Stribling Circle have?
Some of 712 Stribling Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Stribling Circle currently offering any rent specials?
712 Stribling Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.