Azle, TX
425 Dunaway Ln
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:26 PM

425 Dunaway Ln

425 Dunaway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

425 Dunaway Lane, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Country Home! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a great location! Kitchen comes equipped with stove and refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Living room with laminate wood floors opens to dining room.Don't miss this opportunity!

**OWNER TO APPROVE PETS**

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

*Half off 2nd months rent!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=jJHoMoVIim&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Dunaway Ln have any available units?
425 Dunaway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 425 Dunaway Ln have?
Some of 425 Dunaway Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Dunaway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
425 Dunaway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Dunaway Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Dunaway Ln is pet friendly.
Does 425 Dunaway Ln offer parking?
No, 425 Dunaway Ln does not offer parking.
Does 425 Dunaway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Dunaway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Dunaway Ln have a pool?
No, 425 Dunaway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 425 Dunaway Ln have accessible units?
No, 425 Dunaway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Dunaway Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Dunaway Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Dunaway Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Dunaway Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
