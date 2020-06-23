425 Dunaway Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Country Home! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a great location! Kitchen comes equipped with stove and refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Living room with laminate wood floors opens to dining room.Don't miss this opportunity!



**OWNER TO APPROVE PETS**



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



*Half off 2nd months rent!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=jJHoMoVIim&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com