All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 1596 Flying Jib Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
1596 Flying Jib Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1596 Flying Jib Drive

1596 Flying Jib Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1596 Flying Jib Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Oak Harbor Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Outstanding home with walking distance to Lake in Eagle Mountain Oak Harbor Community. Outdoor living space included covered seating area with beautiful greenery view and dears near the fence from covered patios. This beautiful home was recently updated and is move in ready. Update inlcude : Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor, oven and microwave. This light and bright homes features tall ceiling in the living room w-fireplace. Kitchen features granite counters, island, bar stool seating, butlers pantry and breakfast room. Downstairs master w-bay window gives great view of the backyard. Master Bathroom includes double vanities, jacuzzi and large walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1596 Flying Jib Drive have any available units?
1596 Flying Jib Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1596 Flying Jib Drive have?
Some of 1596 Flying Jib Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1596 Flying Jib Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1596 Flying Jib Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1596 Flying Jib Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1596 Flying Jib Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 1596 Flying Jib Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1596 Flying Jib Drive does offer parking.
Does 1596 Flying Jib Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1596 Flying Jib Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1596 Flying Jib Drive have a pool?
No, 1596 Flying Jib Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1596 Flying Jib Drive have accessible units?
No, 1596 Flying Jib Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1596 Flying Jib Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1596 Flying Jib Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1596 Flying Jib Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1596 Flying Jib Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College