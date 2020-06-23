1596 Flying Jib Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Outstanding home with walking distance to Lake in Eagle Mountain Oak Harbor Community. Outdoor living space included covered seating area with beautiful greenery view and dears near the fence from covered patios. This beautiful home was recently updated and is move in ready. Update inlcude : Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor, oven and microwave. This light and bright homes features tall ceiling in the living room w-fireplace. Kitchen features granite counters, island, bar stool seating, butlers pantry and breakfast room. Downstairs master w-bay window gives great view of the backyard. Master Bathroom includes double vanities, jacuzzi and large walk-in closet