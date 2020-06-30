1220 Village Garden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT FOUR BEDROOM TWO FULL BATHS ONE CAR GARAGE FENCED BACKYARD SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM CLOSE TO SCHOOLS SHOPPING AND THE LAKE 50 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER ONE SMALL MATURE DOG TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS