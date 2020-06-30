All apartments in Azle
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

1220 Village Garden Drive

1220 Village Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Village Garden Drive, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT FOUR BEDROOM TWO FULL BATHS ONE CAR GARAGE FENCED BACKYARD SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM CLOSE TO SCHOOLS SHOPPING AND THE LAKE 50 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER ONE SMALL MATURE DOG TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Village Garden Drive have any available units?
1220 Village Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1220 Village Garden Drive have?
Some of 1220 Village Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Village Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Village Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Village Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Village Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Village Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Village Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 1220 Village Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Village Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Village Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 1220 Village Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Village Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1220 Village Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Village Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Village Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Village Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Village Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

