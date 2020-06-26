All apartments in Azle
108 Stewart Bend Court

108 Stewart Bend Court · No Longer Available
Location

108 Stewart Bend Court, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated 3/2/1 duplex features two tone paint, ceramic tile in the kitchen, wood like flooring in the living areas. With vaulted ceilings and an open concept floor plan, the living room is open to the kitchen. With a split floor plan, the master bedroom is separate from the two secondary bedrooms. With a separate desk area off the master bedroom. The master bath is complete with an in suite master bathroom and large walk in closet. Large fenced back yard. Unique duplex in that the only shared wall is the garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Stewart Bend Court have any available units?
108 Stewart Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 108 Stewart Bend Court have?
Some of 108 Stewart Bend Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Stewart Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Stewart Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Stewart Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Stewart Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 108 Stewart Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 108 Stewart Bend Court offers parking.
Does 108 Stewart Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Stewart Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Stewart Bend Court have a pool?
No, 108 Stewart Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 108 Stewart Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Stewart Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Stewart Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Stewart Bend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with air conditioning.
