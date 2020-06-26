108 Stewart Bend Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This updated 3/2/1 duplex features two tone paint, ceramic tile in the kitchen, wood like flooring in the living areas. With vaulted ceilings and an open concept floor plan, the living room is open to the kitchen. With a split floor plan, the master bedroom is separate from the two secondary bedrooms. With a separate desk area off the master bedroom. The master bath is complete with an in suite master bathroom and large walk in closet. Large fenced back yard. Unique duplex in that the only shared wall is the garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.