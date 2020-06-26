Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aubrey, TX
/
303 Cottonwood Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:11 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
303 Cottonwood Street
303 Cottonwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
303 Cottonwood Street, Aubrey, TX 76227
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-story 3-2-2 in the heart of Aubrey. Split bedrooms, open kitchen area with island, newer stainless steel appliances (not pictured) and a wood-burning fireplace. Covered back porch and large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have any available units?
303 Cottonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aubrey, TX
.
What amenities does 303 Cottonwood Street have?
Some of 303 Cottonwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 303 Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 Cottonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aubrey
.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 Cottonwood Street offers parking.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have a pool?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Cottonwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
