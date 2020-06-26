All apartments in Aubrey
Find more places like 303 Cottonwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aubrey, TX
/
303 Cottonwood Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:11 AM

303 Cottonwood Street

303 Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aubrey
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

303 Cottonwood Street, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-story 3-2-2 in the heart of Aubrey. Split bedrooms, open kitchen area with island, newer stainless steel appliances (not pictured) and a wood-burning fireplace. Covered back porch and large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Cottonwood Street have any available units?
303 Cottonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 303 Cottonwood Street have?
Some of 303 Cottonwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 Cottonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 Cottonwood Street offers parking.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have a pool?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Cottonwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Cottonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Cottonwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380
Aubrey, TX 76227
Century 380
26493 E University Dr
Aubrey, TX 76227

Similar Pages

Aubrey 2 BedroomsAubrey 3 Bedrooms
Aubrey Apartments with BalconyAubrey Apartments with Gym
Aubrey Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District