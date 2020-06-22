1824 waggoner Drive

Amenities

NEVER LIVED IN BRAND 4 BEDROOM NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME!!! Modern Kitchen with Island , Granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Stainless Appliances! Home is conveniently located in up and coming Aubrey only 5 minutes from 380. Great Denton ISD School District! Vaulted recessed Ceiling. Great size fenced yard and a 2 car garage with opener. Plenty of storage and closet space in this home. Owners had a change of plans so let their loss be your gain. Owners will work with most credit situations! They are looking for asap move in or July 1st 2020. Updated pics coming by 6-13-20