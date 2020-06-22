All apartments in Aubrey
Find more places like 1824 waggoner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aubrey, TX
/
1824 waggoner Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

1824 waggoner Drive

1824 Waggoner Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aubrey
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1824 Waggoner Dr, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEVER LIVED IN BRAND 4 BEDROOM NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME!!! Modern Kitchen with Island , Granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Stainless Appliances! Home is conveniently located in up and coming Aubrey only 5 minutes from 380. Great Denton ISD School District! Vaulted recessed Ceiling. Great size fenced yard and a 2 car garage with opener. Plenty of storage and closet space in this home. Owners had a change of plans so let their loss be your gain. Owners will work with most credit situations! They are looking for asap move in or July 1st 2020. Updated pics coming by 6-13-20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 waggoner Drive have any available units?
1824 waggoner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 1824 waggoner Drive have?
Some of 1824 waggoner Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 waggoner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1824 waggoner Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 waggoner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1824 waggoner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 1824 waggoner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1824 waggoner Drive does offer parking.
Does 1824 waggoner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 waggoner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 waggoner Drive have a pool?
No, 1824 waggoner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1824 waggoner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1824 waggoner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 waggoner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 waggoner Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 waggoner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 waggoner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931
Aubrey, TX 76227
Century 380
26493 E University Dr
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380
Aubrey, TX 76227

Similar Pages

Aubrey 1 BedroomsAubrey 2 Bedrooms
Aubrey 3 BedroomsAubrey Apartments with Balcony
Aubrey Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District