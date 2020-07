Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming three bed, two bath in the unique Savannah Community with TONS of community amenities including parks, pools and tons of green space! Local owners and super clean property. Large living area with tons of kitchen space offering an abundance of cabinets! Eat up island perfect for entertaining. Large pantry and laundry room off the kitchen. Shaded, covered front porch perfect for your morning coffee!