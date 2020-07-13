All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Vineyard at Arlington II

2007 Springcrest Drive · (817) 873-3226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2007 Springcrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vineyard at Arlington II.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
internet access
media room
playground
racquetball court
volleyball court
The Vineyards at Arlington has just acquired Place on Park, combining the two communities into one offering more floor plan styles to choose from such as studio and smaller one bedroom apartments as well as two and and three bedrooms design for family living all to meet the demand that the Arlington Area has been asking for. Our affordable apartments have all the amenities and entertainment that our residents come to expect such as two swimming pools, volleyball and racquetball courts, business center, fitness room and even a dog park. The Vineyards at Arlington is also offering upgraded apartments with features that will WOW anyone. Our upgrades include beautiful brushed-nickel hardware, chrome fixtures and lighting throughout, plank hardwood floors,new custom mirror in the bathrooms, white cabinets and light silver grey walls with white trim. Chic at its finest. Pair everything that The Vineyards at Arlington has to offer that include its close proximity to major highways, entertainment venues like Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags and Bob Cooke Park, youll find out why residents have chosen us as their new apartment home - where excellence and convenience meet.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vineyard at Arlington II have any available units?
Vineyard at Arlington II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Vineyard at Arlington II have?
Some of Vineyard at Arlington II's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vineyard at Arlington II currently offering any rent specials?
Vineyard at Arlington II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vineyard at Arlington II pet-friendly?
Yes, Vineyard at Arlington II is pet friendly.
Does Vineyard at Arlington II offer parking?
Yes, Vineyard at Arlington II offers parking.
Does Vineyard at Arlington II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vineyard at Arlington II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vineyard at Arlington II have a pool?
Yes, Vineyard at Arlington II has a pool.
Does Vineyard at Arlington II have accessible units?
No, Vineyard at Arlington II does not have accessible units.
Does Vineyard at Arlington II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vineyard at Arlington II has units with dishwashers.

