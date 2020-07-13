Vineyard at Arlington II.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse dog park hot tub internet access media room playground racquetball court volleyball court

The Vineyards at Arlington has just acquired Place on Park, combining the two communities into one offering more floor plan styles to choose from such as studio and smaller one bedroom apartments as well as two and and three bedrooms design for family living all to meet the demand that the Arlington Area has been asking for. Our affordable apartments have all the amenities and entertainment that our residents come to expect such as two swimming pools, volleyball and racquetball courts, business center, fitness room and even a dog park. The Vineyards at Arlington is also offering upgraded apartments with features that will WOW anyone. Our upgrades include beautiful brushed-nickel hardware, chrome fixtures and lighting throughout, plank hardwood floors,new custom mirror in the bathrooms, white cabinets and light silver grey walls with white trim. Chic at its finest. Pair everything that The Vineyards at Arlington has to offer that include its close proximity to major highways, entertainment venues like Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags and Bob Cooke Park, youll find out why residents have chosen us as their new apartment home - where excellence and convenience meet.