Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court parking carport hot tub

The Vineyards at Arlington has just acquired Place on Park, combining the two communities into one offering more floor plan styles to choose from such as studio and smaller one bedroom apartments as well as two and and three bedrooms design for family living all to meet the demand that the Arlington Area has been asking for. Our affordable apartments have all the amenities and entertainment that our residents come to expect such as two swimming pools, volleyball and racquetball courts, business center, fitness room and even a dog park. The Vineyards at Arlington is also offering upgraded apartments with features that will WOW anyone. Our upgrades include beautiful brushed-nickel hardware, chrome fixtures and lighting throughout, plank hardwood floors,new custom mirror in the bathrooms, white cabinets and light silver grey walls with white trim. Chic at its finest. Pair everything that The Vineyards at Arlington has to offer that include its close proximity to major highways, entertainment venues like Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags and Bob Cooke Park, youll find out why residents have chosen us as their new apartment home - where excellence and convenience meet.