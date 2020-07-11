All apartments in Arlington
The Vineyards at Arlington

2007 Springcrest Dr · (817) 369-3749
Location

2007 Springcrest Dr, Arlington, TX 76010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vineyards at Arlington.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
carport
hot tub
The Vineyards at Arlington has just acquired Place on Park, combining the two communities into one offering more floor plan styles to choose from such as studio and smaller one bedroom apartments as well as two and and three bedrooms design for family living all to meet the demand that the Arlington Area has been asking for. Our affordable apartments have all the amenities and entertainment that our residents come to expect such as two swimming pools, volleyball and racquetball courts, business center, fitness room and even a dog park. The Vineyards at Arlington is also offering upgraded apartments with features that will WOW anyone. Our upgrades include beautiful brushed-nickel hardware, chrome fixtures and lighting throughout, plank hardwood floors,new custom mirror in the bathrooms, white cabinets and light silver grey walls with white trim. Chic at its finest. Pair everything that The Vineyards at Arlington has to offer that include its close proximity to major highways, entertainment venues like Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags and Bob Cooke Park, youll find out why residents have chosen us as their new apartment home - where excellence and convenience meet.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vineyards at Arlington have any available units?
The Vineyards at Arlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vineyards at Arlington have?
Some of The Vineyards at Arlington's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vineyards at Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
The Vineyards at Arlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vineyards at Arlington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vineyards at Arlington is pet friendly.
Does The Vineyards at Arlington offer parking?
Yes, The Vineyards at Arlington offers parking.
Does The Vineyards at Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vineyards at Arlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vineyards at Arlington have a pool?
Yes, The Vineyards at Arlington has a pool.
Does The Vineyards at Arlington have accessible units?
No, The Vineyards at Arlington does not have accessible units.
Does The Vineyards at Arlington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vineyards at Arlington has units with dishwashers.
