9206 Water Oak Drive, Arlington, TX 76002 Southwind
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Immaculately maintained home in wonderful master-planned community in Mansfield ISD. Brand new carpet in whole house. Open concept family room and kitchen. Fabulous master bedroom with huge master closet. The grand staircase leads to 3 secondary bedrooms and a media or gameroom. Huge oak trees will greet you and provide endless shade to the covered front porch. Community pool and park adjacent to a jogging trail. Buyer to verify schools and room sizes. This house has a lot of space and is ready for your enjoyment for years to come.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9206 Water Oak Drive have any available units?
9206 Water Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9206 Water Oak Drive have?
Some of 9206 Water Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9206 Water Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9206 Water Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.