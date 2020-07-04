9206 Water Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool

Immaculately maintained home in wonderful master-planned community in Mansfield ISD. Brand new carpet in whole house. Open concept family room and kitchen. Fabulous master bedroom with huge master closet. The grand staircase leads to 3 secondary bedrooms and a media or gameroom. Huge oak trees will greet you and provide endless shade to the covered front porch. Community pool and park adjacent to a jogging trail. Buyer to verify schools and room sizes.

This house has a lot of space and is ready for your enjoyment for years to come.