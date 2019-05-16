All apartments in Arlington
915 Cattail Drive
915 Cattail Drive

915 Cattail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Cattail Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
915 Cattail Drive Available 03/31/19 Welcome home to this Rare Arlington update lease for February! Dont miss out! - This beautiful home located in Mansfield ISD features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and overlooks the spacious family room. The home has a nice backyard big enough for entertaining all of your family/friends!
With movie theaters, shopping, and schools just minutes away, this home is in the perfect location for families. Close proximity to parks. Come see this cozy home today!
(469) 249-0585 - Text/Call Neal/James today!

(RLNE4545604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Cattail Drive have any available units?
915 Cattail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 915 Cattail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 Cattail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Cattail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Cattail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 915 Cattail Drive offer parking?
No, 915 Cattail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 915 Cattail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Cattail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Cattail Drive have a pool?
No, 915 Cattail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 915 Cattail Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 Cattail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Cattail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Cattail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Cattail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Cattail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

