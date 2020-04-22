All apartments in Arlington
907 East Glenn Crossett Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

907 East Glenn Crossett Street

907 Glenn Crossett St · No Longer Available
Location

907 Glenn Crossett St, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impeccable townhouse in the heart of Arlington! It is a short walk from UTA and less than 2 miles away from other great venues and restaurants. The first floor is the attached garage, the second floor has living room with updated floors, the kitchen with breakfast bar and half a bath. Both bedrooms are located on the third floor; both with their own private bathrooms. Come check out this great location! No HOA! New AC in 2015!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,310, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 East Glenn Crossett Street have any available units?
907 East Glenn Crossett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 East Glenn Crossett Street have?
Some of 907 East Glenn Crossett Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 East Glenn Crossett Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 East Glenn Crossett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 East Glenn Crossett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 East Glenn Crossett Street is pet friendly.
Does 907 East Glenn Crossett Street offer parking?
Yes, 907 East Glenn Crossett Street offers parking.
Does 907 East Glenn Crossett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 East Glenn Crossett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 East Glenn Crossett Street have a pool?
No, 907 East Glenn Crossett Street does not have a pool.
Does 907 East Glenn Crossett Street have accessible units?
No, 907 East Glenn Crossett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 East Glenn Crossett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 East Glenn Crossett Street does not have units with dishwashers.

