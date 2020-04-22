907 East Glenn Crossett Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Impeccable townhouse in the heart of Arlington! It is a short walk from UTA and less than 2 miles away from other great venues and restaurants. The first floor is the attached garage, the second floor has living room with updated floors, the kitchen with breakfast bar and half a bath. Both bedrooms are located on the third floor; both with their own private bathrooms. Come check out this great location! No HOA! New AC in 2015!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,310, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.