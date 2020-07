Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Move-In Ready! Well-maintained home in Arlington boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with laminate flooring, ceramic tile and carpet throughout! Large living room opens to kitchen abd breakfast room. Wonderful, fenced backyard with mature trees - perfect for relaxation! Home is near dining, shopping, and walking distance to Pantego Christian Academy. This property is a must-see! Won't last long!!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.