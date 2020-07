Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest suite

Updated with fresh interior paint and new wood look vinyl flooring in all bedrooms and family room! It's a wonderful home with a covered front porch in popular Southwind community! Neighborhood Pool and Playground! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths! Second master or guest suite! Open kitchen with island, built in microwave, and walk in pantry! Full size utility room! Walk in closets! Master has garden tub and separate shower! Mansfield schools! Landlord pays HOA. Come see!