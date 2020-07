Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally remodeled with GRANITE, solid flooring, new paint, updated bathrooms. Spacious 2-story brick home with 4 bedrooms, 2 living, 2 dining, 2-car garage located in an established neighborhood that is within 1-2 miles from many conveniences and several major highways.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2005



Deposits: $1,895.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.