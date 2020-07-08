8417 Redheart Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL four bedroom, two full bath home in VERY desirable neighborhood. This open floorplan features 2 large living areas one with wood burning fireplace. The large, open, cooks delight kitchen includes BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, upgraded cabinets, huge walk-in pantry, and built in microwave. The luxurious master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, and upgraded fixtures. Both bathrooms have double sinks. The 4th bedroom with elegant french doors, would make a great office or study. This home is great for entertaining! Large backyard with open patio and auto sprinkler system. Tons of storage. Mansfield ISD! HURRY!! THIS WILL GO FAST!