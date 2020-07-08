All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 8417 Redheart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8417 Redheart Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:38 PM

8417 Redheart Street

8417 Redheart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8417 Redheart Street, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL four bedroom, two full bath home in VERY desirable neighborhood. This open floorplan features 2 large living areas one with wood burning fireplace. The large, open, cooks delight kitchen includes BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, upgraded cabinets, huge walk-in pantry, and built in microwave. The luxurious master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, and upgraded fixtures. Both bathrooms have double sinks. The 4th bedroom with elegant french doors, would make a great office or study. This home is great for entertaining! Large backyard with open patio and auto sprinkler system. Tons of storage. Mansfield ISD! HURRY!! THIS WILL GO FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 Redheart Street have any available units?
8417 Redheart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8417 Redheart Street have?
Some of 8417 Redheart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 Redheart Street currently offering any rent specials?
8417 Redheart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 Redheart Street pet-friendly?
No, 8417 Redheart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8417 Redheart Street offer parking?
Yes, 8417 Redheart Street offers parking.
Does 8417 Redheart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8417 Redheart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 Redheart Street have a pool?
No, 8417 Redheart Street does not have a pool.
Does 8417 Redheart Street have accessible units?
No, 8417 Redheart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 Redheart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8417 Redheart Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center