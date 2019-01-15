All apartments in Arlington
Location

814 Sansome Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely recently updated 4 bedroom,2 bathroom single story house with an open floor plan. This house offers a large formal living,dining area at the entrance that flows into a spacious and inviting family room with built in gas fireplace. The family room is a bright and airy space featuring a wonderful wall of windows for lots of natural light and view of the private backyard. The very spacious kitchen is situated adjacent to the family room. It has been beautifully updated with granite counters and new flooring. It has ample space with abundant cabinetry and counters.The kitchen also features a charming breakfast nook with a wall of windows for lots of light. Master bedroom is conveniently situated separately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Sansome Drive have any available units?
814 Sansome Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Sansome Drive have?
Some of 814 Sansome Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Sansome Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Sansome Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Sansome Drive pet-friendly?
No, 814 Sansome Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 814 Sansome Drive offer parking?
Yes, 814 Sansome Drive offers parking.
Does 814 Sansome Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Sansome Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Sansome Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Sansome Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Sansome Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Sansome Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Sansome Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Sansome Drive has units with dishwashers.

