814 Sansome Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Lovely recently updated 4 bedroom,2 bathroom single story house with an open floor plan. This house offers a large formal living,dining area at the entrance that flows into a spacious and inviting family room with built in gas fireplace. The family room is a bright and airy space featuring a wonderful wall of windows for lots of natural light and view of the private backyard. The very spacious kitchen is situated adjacent to the family room. It has been beautifully updated with granite counters and new flooring. It has ample space with abundant cabinetry and counters.The kitchen also features a charming breakfast nook with a wall of windows for lots of light. Master bedroom is conveniently situated separately