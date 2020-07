Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 updated home in Mansfield school district! This house is in an established neighborhood in the Harris Ridge Subdivision. Open, bright floorplan featuring huge kitchen and two living areas. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has lots of closet space! Lovely neutral colors throughout home and a fenced backyard. Extremely clean & move-in ready!